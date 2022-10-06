The Orange Women have two training matches scheduled as the friendly against Zambia has been cancelled. The team of national coach Andries Jonker will play on Friday at the KNVB campus in Zeist against the women of ADO Den Haag and those of Feyenoord.

The game with Feyenoord starts at 5 p.m., followed later by the game against ADO Den Haag. Both clubs play in the women’s Eredivisie. The Dutch competition will be suspended next weekend due to the international match.

The public is welcome at both games. The KNVB hosts around 350 spectators at its own complex in Zeist, where the internationals train daily. After Orange’s practice matches, ADO and Feyenoord will still play against each other.

The Orange Women were looking for new meaning for the week after Zambia were forced to cancel on Monday. The Zambian team did not get the visas in time, so Thursday’s exhibition match in Breda could not take place.

After the training matches against Feyenoord and ADO, the Orange team will play an official exhibition match on Tuesday. Next, Jonker’s team will face Norway, who were eliminated in the group stage of the European Championship last summer. The Netherlands became defending champions in the quarter-finals.

The exhibition match with Norway is part of the preparation for the World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand next year. The Orange side qualified for the world tournament last month by winning the crucial qualifier against Iceland 1-0 thanks to an added-time goal.

