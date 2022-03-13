When will Outlander season 6 premiere on Netflix?

home stranger It is set to return for its sixth season on Starz and will arrive weekly on Netflix in select regions starting in March 2022, while other regions will have to wait longer.

Commissioned by Starz and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, home stranger Season 6 will have a slightly shorter season with only eight episodes. Now fans are wondering when and when the new season will be available to stream on Netflix.

home stranger Netflix Original Season 6 Release Schedule: Which Regions Get Weekly Episodes?

Click to enlarge Credit: Stars

Outlander Season 6

home stranger Season 6 will stream as a Netflix Original in select regions, which means it will be distributed exclusively by Netflix. New episodes are scheduled to air 24 hours after they air in the United States starting March 7, 2022. For these regions, the show will air exclusively from its second season.

Below is a list of regions that have been confirmed or are expected to receive weekly episodes of home stranger sixth season:

Belgium

France

India

Malaysia

Japan

hong kong

Poland (not a Netflix original brand)

South Korea*

Areas marked with an asterisk do not show a weekly episode notification, despite being a Netflix Original.



When home stranger Is the sixth season coming out in the United States?

home stranger Season 5 is still not available to stream on Netflix in the United States and Israel, so Season 5 likely won’t premiere on Netflix until May 2022, based on previous release schedules.

Based on previous schedules, new seasons of home stranger They usually arrive on Netflix US exactly two years after airing in the US, so it’s likely home stranger Season 6 will arrive on Netflix in the United States from April to May 2024 at the earliest.

When home stranger Season 6 coming to Netflix in Australia, Brazil and other regions?

While home stranger Season 6 airs weekly on Netflix in select regions and is not rated Netflix Original in most other major regions, so the local distributor usually airs the series and then comes to Netflix at a later date.

Regions not receiving weekly episodes:

Holland

Australia

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

South Africa

New seasons of Outlander usually arrive exactly one year after the series premieres in those regions. Season five, for example, arrived on Netflix Australia on February 17, 2021, just a year after new episodes aired on February 16, 2020.

If the plan is the same for season six, Expect it to reach the other regions mentioned above around March 6, 2023†

In Canada, season 5 has been on Netflix for about 11 months, so expect late 2022 or early 2023 for season 6.

He is home stranger Is season 6 coming to the UK?

No, there are currently no plans to add Outlander to Netflix in the UK, as the streaming rights for that region have been sold to Amazon Prime Video, where the series continues to air.

home stranger Season 6 is based on the sixth book by Diana Gabaldon home stranger series, A breath of snow and ashesAccording to Stars, the new season sees “a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s struggle to protect those they love as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in Colonial America. Creating a Home in the New World is no easy task, especially in the rugged North Carolina countryside – and perhaps most importantly – during a time of dramatic political turmoil Al Fraser strives to maintain peace and prosperity in a society which, as Claire well knows, is inadvertently heading towards revolution in the context, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, which Claire and Jamie build a house together in Fraser Ridge.

Related: home stranger Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe tease Claire’s Trauma season 6 villains at London premiere

home stranger Season 6 premieres on Starz on Sunday, March 6, with new episodes added weekly. For more details, see All we know home stranger Season 6 is here. If you are trying to catch the show, you can visit our website Flow guide here†