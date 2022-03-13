New to Netflix: Meet the ‘Worst Roommates Ever’

In the series, you will meet the worst roommates you can ever deal with…

In this all-new docuseries, we meet a number of unsuspecting people who bring in a roommate who looks great on first glance. However, it soon becomes clear that something is up with the person in question. Some even turn out to be scammers or fraudsters. Moreover, there are even roommates who seem to have violent traits.

Five episodes

the docuseries Worst Roommates Ever is a Blumhouse production. It’s a studio that has chosen to specialize in the horror genre. This ensures that you already know a little about what to expect.

The first season of this brand new docu-series will be available on the streaming service netflix on March 1, 2022. The first season consists of five episodes.

Are you also curious about what the series Worst Roommates Ever will have everything in store for you? Then it’s definitely worth watching the trailer below!