‘When Calls the Heart’ Gets a Tenth Season and Has Never Been More Popular

In the past, Netflix still owned the rights to the series…

With the tenth season of the series, major changes are also on the way. Current series creator Brian Bird will be replaced by Lindsay Sturman. You may know her from other projects like Teen Wolf and super girl†

Despite the fact that we know for sure that a new series creator has been named for the new season, plot details have yet to be announced.

netflix

When the heart calls you turns out to have never been as popular as it is today. This assertion is reinforced by the fact that the ninth season could count on the best viewing figures to date, at least in the United States.

Unfortunately, this ninth season cannot be viewed here in the Netherlands at the time of writing. In the past, it was streaming service Netflix that held the rights to offer them internationally, but that came to an end at the end of October last year. Then the first four seasons also disappeared from the streaming service’s offer.

Seasons five and six can still be viewed in the Netherlands at the time of writing on netflix†