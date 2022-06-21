Dutch LGBTQ Film World Premiere in San Francisco
“It took us nine years to make this movie, from inception to now,” Shariff said in the clip. “And it’s an honor that we can have a world premiere in the city of Harvey Milk.” Harvey was a well-known gay rights activist and San Francisco city councilman, one of the first openly gay city officials in the United States.
Lead actor Fahd Larhzaoui was also present at the premiere. From the red carpet of the famous Castro Theater, he declares among other things in the Instagram Stories of the festival: “I play Karim, and it is an honor to be here and to show you this love story.”
The character played by Fahd El Houba is a man who has decided to come out to his Moroccan-Dutch parents. Emmanuel Ohene Boafo, winner of the Louis d’Or, plays his partner and Nasrdin Dchar can be seen in the film as an important person from Karim’s past. The story of El Houba is partly based on Fahd’s own experiences, of which he has already made a piece.
The largely Arabic film was recently shot in the Netherlands. It is expected that El Houba can be seen in Dutch cinemas in October 2022. The drama is the feature debut of Shariff Nasr, who has already made his mark with short films and as a screenwriter.
