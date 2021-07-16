WhatsApp now on up to 5 devices at the same time, this is how it works

WhatsApp has rolled out its long-awaited multi-device functionality in beta. You can connect the messaging service to four other devices in addition to your phone. End-to-end encryption continues to work, even with calls. WhatsApp is currently testing it with a small group of beta users.

Support for multiple devices

It was a long race, but WhatsApp can now fully work on multiple devices at the same time, the messaging service has ad. In addition to your phone, you can connect up to four other devices, which can be tablets, laptops or PCs.

It was already possible to connect an additional device, but it had to remain in continuous connection with your phone. You often lost connection or the app was running slower. Now the separate devices can work independently in combination with the messaging service, and it also works much faster.

End-to-end encryption

At the moment, the feature only works for beta WhatsApp users, but only for a small test group. WhatsApp says it plans to roll out the feature to more beta users at a later date, and it will also appear as an enrollment option for users of the stable version of WhatsApp.

This is how WhatsApp worked with additional devices

How the multi-device function works

The challenge of connecting multiple devices to WhatsApp at the same time was for the developers of end-to-end encryption Maintain. When sending messages or calls, your PC or laptop can now verify the security key between you and the caller, so this no longer needs to be done via your smartphone. This allows these devices to continue to function independently of your phone. It may sound very simple, but the architecture of WhatsApp has been adapted for it.

Limits

Yet there are limits too, the most striking thing you have yet one phone can connect at the same time. This is immediately a major drawback for those who use several phones side by side. In addition, your other devices will always lose connection with WhatsApp if the app is not working on your smartphone for more than 14 days.

It’s not yet clear when exactly the feature will be available to more beta users, and here at publishers, we can’t test the feature yet. WhatsApp only says it will allow more testers in the coming months. What do you think of the multi-device functionality? Does it work for you? Are you disappointed that you can’t connect multiple phones? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

