Hubble Telescope Computer Problems Resolved | NO

The Hubble Space Telescope should soon be operational again. according to Nasa problems with the telescope computer have been resolved.

The Hubble could not to be used since June 13 due to the faulty on-board computer. Solutions have been devised from Earth, such as restarting the computer and switching to other memory modules, but without success.

With a series of commands, it is now possible to activate a Hubble standby computer. The US space agency said if everything continues to work well, astronomical observations with the telescope may soon resume.

1.5 million observations

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990. Since then, more than 1.5 million observations have been made with it. The Hubble was serviced five times, but those maintenance missions ended when the space shuttle pulled out. Since then, the telescope has regularly encountered problems.

In addition, the telescope falls back to Earth very slowly. Depending on solar activity, which can accelerate this process, Hubble is expected to return to the atmosphere between 2028 and 2040. The successor will be launched later this year or early next year: the James Webb telescope, which can look even further into the universe than Hubble.

Hubble was initially “nearsighted” after its launch in 1990, but after a repair it showed some beautiful images of the universe: