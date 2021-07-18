6 best alternatives to Google Maps: map and navigation apps

Google Maps is the preinstalled navigation app on every Android phone, and on iPhones too, the app is preferred by many people over Apple Maps. Nevertheless, in this article, we will be looking for the best alternatives to Google Maps. Maybe you are looking for a lighter app or a non-Google alternative? Discover our selection.

1. Sygic

One of the most downloaded and comprehensive apps for maps and navigation is Sygic. It comes with offline maps from various providers, including TomTom. In addition, the application collects data from more than 500 million users in order to take into account the traffic situation on the road. You will also see the maximum speed allowed during your route, and you can connect to Android Auto if your car supports it.

Sygic also offers a number of advantages over Maps. First of all, there is a dashcam function that allows you to record while driving, but the app can also project a head-up display forward when you are driving at night. Sygic can even help you save money, as the app knows fuel prices and parking ticket prices.

2. Magic land

Magical land touts itself as a privacy-friendly browsing app that doesn’t track its users or create profiles. All map data comes from OpenStreetmaps, and the app works for those who travel by car, on foot, by bike or by public transport.

Interestingly, this app lets you choose between a 2D, 3D, or satellite map view. The 3D view can help you navigate more easily. In addition, the app supports offline maps and a smart dashcam function which also alerts you to dangers. Magic Earth will notify you of speed cameras on your route so you can avoid costly fines. Finally, once you arrive at your destination, you can find parking spaces nearby. The app also integrates with Wikipedia so you can learn more about your destination.

3. HERE WeGo

Here we are Long ago was called Ovi Maps and it was one of the few strongholds on Nokia phones when they came out with Symbian. Today, Here WeGo is still one of the best navigation apps you can find. You can easily download offline areas by country or province, so you only download what you need.

The app has excellent route guidance that shows very clearly which lane or exit is the right one, and you also get tips when transferring by public transport. The app is also aware of traffic information, nearby parking spaces, taxi and public transport costs.

4. Waze

Waze since 2013 is part of google, and although this recovery is not always on a roll Waze continues to be a very powerful navigation application. The application has drawn its strength from its community for a long time. Radars, detours or dangerous objects on the track are simply reported by users.

Waze is also known to change its route very quickly depending on traffic. You say when you want to get somewhere, and Waze tells you what time you have to leave. The app also integrates music and podcast services like Maps, works with Andorid Auto, and knows fuel prices and nearby parking spaces.

5.Google Maps Go + Navigation

You might like to use Maps, but you’re looking for a lighter version that also runs more smoothly on phones with less powerful hardware. Go Cards is an Android GO app from Google, which means it takes over the main functions of the original, but in a different package. In fact, Google Maps Go works as a web application through Chrome. It is important to separate the application ‘Navigation for Google Maps Go‘if you also want to browse.

6. OsmAnd

Like Magic Earth, this navigation app uses the free maps from OpenStreetMap. OsmAnd therefore means: OpenStreetMap Automated navigation directions. The app therefore adds navigation and is fully open source. Maps can be downloaded offline, they contain contour and relief information, speed is displayed, and public transport stops are visible with line number information.

The app also knows about nearby hiking and biking trails, so there is a custom view for hikers and cyclists using navigation. OsmAnd allows you to export your route and you can also share it live with your friends, like in Google Maps.

What alternative to Google Maps are you using? Is it an app that is not on this list? If yes which one ? You might not want to stray from Google Maps after reading these apps. What do you think are the most important features of Maps? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.