FIFA 22 presents HyperMotion / News

Electronic Arts has released the first trailer and details of FIFA 22. The latest installment introduces HyperMotion to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Stadia.

For HyperMotion, Xsens suits were used to simultaneously move 22 professional soccer players while playing intensive soccer. Every touch, tackle, sprint and duel of the 22 players is captured in over 4000 new animations in FIFA 22. These records form the truly human movement database that determines how individuals and teams move through FIFA 22 move. An advanced proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from these over 8.7 million recorded mocap images, then writes new animations in real time.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has graced FIFA cover for the second year in a row, making him one of the few to achieve “Cover Star Status” twice in a row, alongside ‘others like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

We are awaiting more details on the game during EA Play on July 22. In any case, one thing is clear: FUT is of course back. This year, well-known former soccer players have been added as FUT Heroes.

FIFA 22 will be available October 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Nintendo Switch is getting a Legacy version of the game. Players who pre-order the game before August 11 will receive a non-redeemable FUT Heroes player.