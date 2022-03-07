Warrior Nun Season 2 will be available worldwide on Netflix in 2022. Here’s an updated guide to everything you need to know about Warrior Nun Season 2, including who will be starring, where the show will be produced, at what to expect and more!

Warrior Nun is a Netflix Original fantasy-drama series based on the comic book series of the same name by Ben Dunn. Warrior Nun is directed by Simon Barry and produced by the same team that worked on Game of Thrones.

Shortly after the release of the series, we learned from reliable sources that Warrior Nun has already been renewed for a second season.

The authors implied that they had already begun the preparation and that the program was correct by most standards.

The series was the third most popular TV show on Netflix globally during its first 30 days (July 6 to August 6, 2020). Cursed Desire and Dark Desire took first and second place respectively.

The series also topped the July 2020 charts, becoming the most popular TV show in the world.

The series was at number six in the United States and number four in the United Kingdom. In the United States, the series reached number two the first weekend it was available, surpassed by Unsolved Mysteries.

Warrior Nun topped the charts in Brazil, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

The dramatic outcome of Warrior Nun’s first season left fans longing for more primal feelings.

The true purpose of the Crusader Order of Swords turns out to be nothing more than puppets serving Adriel against the forces of heaven. Ava discovers her true identity as soon as he touches her. After successfully killing the Tarascan monster that drove him out of the Demon Gate, the Founding Knights of the Order mistook him for an angel.

Adriel had buried the aura of Warrior I while hiding in the Vatican catacombs, and with the formation of the order, he received protection from heaven.

After escaping from his grave, Adrial attempts to restore the aura of order and fulfill his evil ambitions.

Despite her best efforts, Shotgun Mary is defeated by Adrial’s possessed warriors, forcing Ava and the other sisters to confront Adrial and his small army of Wraith demons.

Ava and The Order will bring the battle to Adriel next season. With Satan now revealing himself to the public, the powers of heaven can fall upon the Vatican and aid the system instead of standing alone.

Although she exceeds her power, Ava’s effectiveness as a Warrior Non now improves. Ava will likely be more than a match for Adriel and her demonic abilities if given enough time.

One thing is certain: the existence of the Crusader Sword is based on a lie. So it’s up to Ava and the other sisters to give it new meaning.

Warrior Nun Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.