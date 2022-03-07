US calls on relatives of diplomats in Belarus to leave | Abroad

The US State Department has urged relatives of US diplomats in Belarus to leave the country. The ministry also warns people not to travel to Belarus. The reason is the growing tension between the United States and Russia over Ukraine.

“Due to an unusual and disturbing increase in Russian military activity near its border with Ukraine, U.S. citizens or Americans planning to travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and that tensions in the region have increased,” the ministry said in a statement.

Relatives of embassy staff in Ukraine have previously been told to leave the country. The UK has also recalled some embassy staff and their relatives from Kyiv.

The United States anticipates a Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has assembled a large force near the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin wants NATO to withdraw from Eastern Europe and guarantees that Ukraine will not join the Western alliance.

The United States also accused Russia on Monday of building troops in neighboring Belarus. According to US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Russia wants to reinforce the approximately 5,000 military personnel currently stationed there with 25,000 additional troops. Troops are believed to be less than two hours from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American counterpart Antony Blinken will speak on Tuesday by telephone on the rise of tensions around Ukraine and NATO.