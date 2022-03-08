beijing

The United States is trying to create an Asian version of NATO with its defense strategy in the India and Pacific region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said. “But they are doomed,” Wang said.

“These evil actions run counter to the region’s aspirations for peace, development and cooperation,” Wang said. Several countries in the region, like the European countries bordering Russia, have strengthened their ties with the United States to ensure protection against the dominant China. Japan, India and Vietnam, among others, have disagreements with China over border areas.

But Taiwan is the biggest problem for the Chinese. The democratically ruled island is seen by China as a renegade province. The communist People’s Republic tries to diplomatically isolate the island. Chinese leaders do not want other countries to treat Taiwan as an independent state.

Wang warned that further US rapprochement with Taiwan would not end well. “It would not only push Taiwan into a precarious state, but also mean unbearable consequences for the US side,” Wang said. He also said that “Taiwan will eventually come back to embrace the motherland.”

Wang stressed that China’s relationship with Taiwan was “not at all comparable” to Russia’s relationship with Ukraine.