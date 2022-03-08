Sony is shipping ‘prototype consoles’ to the US

Sony Interactive Entertainment has shipped thousands of dev kit boxes to the United States in recent months. This is shown by import data by TweakTown have been discovered. This leads to speculation about the possible development of a PS5 Pro.

Many boxes shipped by SIE come from Japan and Korea. Other data shows that Sony sent packages from the UK to the US in November last year. These are labeled “video game console (prototype)”

Since these are prototypes, they could be the first models of a new console. This would presumably concern the PS5 Pro or the PS5 Slim. These consoles are expected in the coming years.

TweakTown also mentions that the freight for prototype consoles is marked with a HS Code: 981700† This code is sometimes used in global export systems when dealing with video game related products.

Analysis: is the PS5 Pro in sight?

It’s tempting to assume that dev kits and prototypes are the first models of PlayStation hardware to come. The PS5 was released a little over a year ago, which makes it unlikely that Sony is looking to the next phase of its console yet. This may be the next PSVR 2 headset. second generation of VR glasses from Sony must be in 2022 (although now 2023 is also mentioned) appear.

For now, we can only speculate. It’s unclear why Sony is shipping PS5 or PSVR 2 dev kits from Japan, Korea, and the UK to the United States. Prototype models will likely be made in China before being shipped around the world.

Additionally, there is little evidence that the shipments contain complete prototypes. Boxes shipped may contain individual pieces of PlayStation test kits rather than finished designs. We don’t expect the boxes to contain any upcoming PlayStation hardware development kits. Rather, they are old kits left over from the launch of the PS5 in 2020.

There’s a good chance that Sony will release a PS5 Slim or a PS5 Pro in the future, as both of these upgrades have been proven within the PS4 generation. However, it is a bit too optimistic to assume that the boxes shipped can tell us something about the state of their development.