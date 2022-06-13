What is the difference between an embassy and an embassy? Foreign Affairs in Understanding Language | Ministries

Ministries

13-06-2022

With 150 embassies, consulates and other positions, the Netherlands is represented in all countries of the world. Some are as large as those in Washington, which employs about 150 people. But there are also smaller ones. For example, the embassy in Malta has only 4 staff members. What does an embassy really do? How does it differ from the work of an embassy? We explain.

What does an embassy do?

Embassy is the formal representation of one country in another. The embassy is usually located in the city where the government is located. It’s mostly capital, but not always. In the Netherlands it is in the hack. An embassy is headed by an ambassador.

Through diplomacy, the embassy provides access to other governments and international organizations. It builds cooperation and agreements can be made with other countries.

Through consultation and agreements, the Netherlands works with other countries on topics such as climate, security, human rights and development cooperation. In addition, the embassy is involved in promoting Dutch interests. For example, combating terrorism or getting refugees.

If a Dutch person is in trouble abroad, the embassy provides assistance. For example, if you lose your passport, you have to deal with a crime or natural disaster. The embassy knows what is going on, otherwise the closed doors can be opened. The staff speak the language, are familiar with the local culture and are on site for the Dutch.

What does the embassy do?

The word embassy is abbreviated as embassy-general. Dutch citizens can go to the embassy for things like applying for an (emergency) passport and legalizing documents. Non-Dutch citizens can apply for a visa to travel to the Netherlands. These are examples of embassy services.

In addition to these services, the Embassy also provides assistance to Dutch entrepreneurs in networking and finding the right business partners. Once established, entrepreneurs can appeal to the embassy if they have problems, for example obtaining proper documentation and permits.

What is the difference between an embassy and an embassy? In principle, an embassy does everything an embassy does, but has the additional task of maintaining political and diplomatic relations with the government of the country where the embassy operates. An embassy does not deal with this and focuses mainly on diplomatic matters and support for Dutch entrepreneurs. An embassy can be seen as an extension of the embassy in the host country. Embassies are often found somewhere other than the embassy in the country. Especially in big countries like the United States, it is important that we get representation in many places.

Can there be multiple embassies and consulates in one country?

There is only one embassy in a country, but there can be many embassies in one country. This usually happens in major trade or port cities. Imagine a country like China. Near the Dutch Embassy Beijing Are there embassies? Shanghai⁇ Guangzhou⁇ Chongqing And Hong KongIn this way, Dutch representations have more coverage.

Who are the Honorary Ambassadors?

They are not professional diplomats, but they are essential to the international network of the Netherlands. The work of the Honorary Embassy boils down to two things: providing assistance to Dutch citizens abroad and promoting Dutch trade interests.

The role of the Honorary Ambassador is known to the public only when there is a crisis or natural disaster somewhere. They help the Dutch abroad. For example, hospitalization, disappearances, deaths, disasters, catastrophes, visits for Dutch prisoners and the issuance of emergency (travel) documents.

Honorary Ambassadors create unique economic opportunities for Dutch entrepreneurs. They open the doors to business abroad and facilitate visits. In doing so, they became closely associated with the Dutch community.