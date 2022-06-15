Memphis Depay Wales Shows Deep Orange During Last Injury | Football

Like Cardiff, the Devil was the Devil and Orange monetized the balance at injury time. This time Romanian referee Fesnik was sent off following a penalty kick by Tyrell Malaysia. Gareth Bale did a cool job, but like Wales, Orange showed a hoodie act. From the kick-off it was 3-2 with a goal from Memphis Deboy.

While forming the line-up, Van Gaal stuck to the alternatives he used during this international period, and also appeared on the kick-off team that played in the outfield against Wales.

Amazing newcomer

There were some changes compared to the Cardiff game. Jasper Chilsen, who should have gone against Poland last Saturday, defended the goal this time around, while Bruno Martின்nez now plays as a left-handed defender in the three-man block. Mathiez de Ligt, wearing the captain’s armor, was the center of the defense, and Frankie de Jong had a starting point in midfield. The Barcelona midfielder is the only international player to have reached the base three times in this international competition which shows just how vital he is to the Orange in Van Gaal’s view.

The most notable newcomer to the Orange squad is striker Vincent Johnson, who returned to the Dutch national team almost five years later. The striker, firmly loved by the Royal Antwerp FC, joined the United States earlier this week after his wedding and was impressed with the training ground.

Cutting and turning

Johnson was not too happy with the decision against Wales in the few chances he had, but he proved his worth as a contact point. The striker showed that it was almost impossible to get off the ball and generally had a good continuum. Van Gogh is looking for a striker with such qualities for his World Cup selection, the national coach pointed out in advance.

The Mexico striker immediately assisted by sending the ball to Nova Long, who made it 1-0 in the 17th minute with an elegant individual action. Cutting and turning the former Ajax player was too much for Welsh defenders. It marked the first goal in the orange for the Club Brooke player, who wants to move up this summer, and is preferred by AC Milan.

Nova Long celebrated 1-0 with Cody Gagpo. ANP / HH

Is stressful

A few minutes later, it was 2-0 after a good push by PSV player Cody Gagpo, who fortunately got the ball back through the Welsh defender and then ended up cold. The Eindhoven resident’s second orange goal was firmly in tenth place behind striker doubles Jansen-Long.

Despite winning in Cardiff, the so-called B-selection did not make an unforgettable impact there, as the match at D’Cube also proved itself and dominated in terms of World Cup selection.

Cody Gagpo is happy after his 2-0 win. ANP / HH

Not the evening of the day

Kokpo, Long and, for example, Tyrell Malaysia also won with vigor, and it was not Jordan’s evening again. The PSV player walked away with the ball unnecessarily 2-0, and the ball was pushed by two Welsh players.

During this international period Dess was unable to issue a credible business card and did not appear to have done good business in view of the World Cup selection. So at the break it was on the wall as a sign that Thaz had to give way to Stephen de Vrij. And Hans Hatfoyer also had to bang. For him, Denzel Dumfries came into the team. With both of them on the team the defense was excellent, however Wales were dangerously outplayed by lightning fast Johnson.

Van Call responds

It is worrying that Orange could not put up a clean sheet against Wales in the sixth game in a row, except for Thess’s. In that sense, the 3-4-3 or 3-4-1-2 system introduced by Van Cal did not provide (yet) much defensive protection, which in the past was the main motivation for switching to all three systems. Center-backs. Since the introduction of the new game system, the Orange team has conceded nine goals in six international matches. In the World Cup qualifiers, when the Dutch national team started with the classic 4-3-3 pattern, there were only four goals against seven internationals.

With it still 2-1 after 69 minutes, Wales felt the chance to get the same result as in the previous game against Belgium (1-1 due to a late goal). National coach Rob Page brought in his big star Gareth Bale, which gave the Welsh team an extra one. Van Gogh responded immediately by calling Memphis Debay and Steven Bergwig for Johnson and Long.

Bizarre finale

The guests had a great chance to equalize through Harry Wilson, on the other hand Kagpo saw a shot explode. Due to the new forces at the front, Orange was able to capture the attempt again in the final stage. Nonetheless, it still seemed to go wrong in the hands of referee Fesnick, but it did not count in the outraged DeBay who reaffirmed his great value for the Orange. Like Klaus-John Handler, Memphis has now scored 42 goals for Orange.

Due to the victory, the Dutch national team is still leading the group with ten points from four matches, while Belgium are second with seven points from three matches due to the 1-0 win over Poland, while Poland and Wales are already doing well. Behind.

Belgium wins in Poland

Belgium has temporarily closed the Nations League with a win over Poland. In Warsaw, Spain national coach Roberto Martinez formed 1-0.

Fifteen minutes later Belgium took the lead. Michi Patsuai scored after Yuri Tilemans’ prep work. Belgium are 3 points behind the Netherlands national team. The Nations League will resume after the summer.

Martinez was satisfied with the victory. “We have shown that we have learned lessons from our previous performances. We have received good feedback and have done whatever it takes to calm down those home fans at this beautiful ground. It went well and we still have a chance to succeed on the team.

Compared to the previous game, the Belgian players have changed their basic structure in seven places. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has also been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.

Orange continues to perform better in expired cups

According to Louis van Gaal, the Dutch national team continues to excel at the de Quiep, an outdated ground that does not meet the needs of its players and staff. The Orange beat Wales (3-2) on Tuesday and were unbeaten for the thirtieth time in a row in Rotterdam.

The Netherlands’ last defeat in the D’Cube began on October 11, 2000, when Portugal were 2-0 up. This was followed by 24 wins and 6 draws. The Orange team played a draw against Poland in Rotterdam on Saturday (2-2). Prior to that, he had won nineteen times in a row at Paynord’s home. The good results of the Netherlands in De Kuip were somewhat distorted because the KNVB has had most of the battles with the leading nations that have played at the Johann Gruff Arena in recent years.

Van Gaal was highly critical of the facilities at De Quiep after the draw against Poland. “Everything is old rubbish,” the national coach said of the stadium’s changing rooms, toilets and dilapidated condition. The national coach is very happy with the turf on the field. “The best ground in the Netherlands is located here,” he said.