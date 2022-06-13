The Just Eat takeaway fell nearly 14 percent in the dark red AEX index on Monday, with no winners. On Friday, the owner of Thuisbezorgd.nl was one of the climbers on Damrak, following reports that investor Apollo was hunting down its US subsidiary Grubhub.

The mood in European stock markets was negative. Skyrocketing inflation and measures being taken by central banks around the world to contain it are driving up global stock markets. In particular, technology funds that generally relied on future growth were resold.

The US Federal Reserve will decide interest rates later this week and investors fear the central bank will step up its action against high inflation. Last Friday, it was reported that inflation in the United States had risen further and therefore showed no signs of cooling.

The key index on Beursplein 5 lost 2.9 percent to close at 661.86 points at noon. The index had already lost 2.5 percent on Friday. Midcap was down 2.7 percent at 951.85 points. The Frankfurt, London and Paris stock markets lost 2.3 percent.

With the exception of the Just Eat takeaway, chip companies Pechi, ASMI and ASML lost as much as 6.9 percent. Fintech’s Adyen and retail real estate group Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield also lost 5.9 and 5 percent, respectively.

ING fell 3.5 percent. The bank has announced the cancellation of negative interest rates. From October 1, customers with more than one lakh euros in the account will not have to pay interest on it. The fund will host Investor Day on Monday, where it will inform investors of the strategy to be followed.

The specialty chemical company DSM (minus 2.2 percent) has also attracted investors. Limburg informs them of plans to merge with Swiss firm Firmenich.

At MidKap, the Air France-KLM aviation combination joined the tailgate nearly 6 percent after a series of concerns about the impact of staff shortages at European airports this summer. Pharmaceutical company Focran only climbed 0.9 percent.

The euro was at $ 1,0460 against $ 1.0513 on Friday. U.S. oil fell 1.3 percent to $ 119.06 a barrel. Brent oil was down 1.3 percent at $ 120.48 a barrel.