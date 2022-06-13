Listen to the audio version of this article below 15

Izvestia, Moscow’s loyal newspaper, reports that Ukraine will distribute grain across the Black Sea from the hitherto blocked port of Odessa.

Russia and Turkey have agreed to a blueprint for the project, which will be formally approved by the Russian Foreign Minister during his visit to Turkey on Wednesday.

Ukraine still does not believe and can not attend the meeting in Turkey, writes the American news agency Bloomberg.

Ukraine still does not believe. The removal of landmines and other defenses could lead to a Russian attack on the port of Odessa, it seems.

Russia and Turkey are said to have agreed on a road map. In doing so, Turkey will clear the coastal area near Odessa and carry grain ships in the neutral waters of the Black Sea. After that, Russian warships would take grain boats to Phosphorus, the link between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

The agreements will be formally ratified on Wednesday during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Turkey. Officials said the country hopes the proposal will be approved by the United Nations, thus allaying security concerns.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Bloombergரஷ்யா Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kazka said, “Russia is trying to shift the responsibility for disrupting supply to Ukraine by commenting in advance on the written agreement.”

Putin threatens global food crisis

Ukraine is one of the largest grain exporters in the world. The Russian invasion of the country has significantly disrupted exports because Ukrainian ports have been blocked. Thus, there is a risk of famine, especially in African countries.

During a recent visit to Moscow, African Union President Maggie Sol said Russia should be held accountable for the famine on the continent. BBC News⁇

Food prices have also risen sharply since the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that the United States has warned more than a dozen countries that Russia is trying to sell “stolen Ukrainian grain” mainly in Africa. Ukraine has previously accused Russia of stealing grain from occupied territories and selling it abroad.

