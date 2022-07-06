Well-dressed young people rock the cinema after the latest trend

Well adjusted to the latest Minion movie: it’s a trend on TikTok that comes from the United States and England to the Netherlands. Dozens of ‘gentleminions’ were spotted at a cinema in Haarlem today, preparing for a noisy afternoon. “Have fun screaming like that.”

The new animated movie is part of the Despicable Me franchise. Recently, a new movie was released about the Minions, the yellow creatures from the movie. This is the second part of Minios, where a hype has arisen: tight in a costume and with a lot of noise for the film. “I don’t really know why, it’s just a lot of fun to do,” says a young visitor. There is no clear reason behind wearing a costume. †It’s just funny that we’re actually too old for this movie and come here dressed so seriously,” said another.

Nuisance More and more cinemas in England no longer allow young people to go to the Minions film in a suit. Because although the visitors are well dressed, they cause a lot of nuisance. It turns out to be part of the confusing phenomenon of screaming during the film. “Shout ‘King Bob’ loudly, that’s a saying from the first Minions movie,” says a young boy. It is a joke among young people that there are loud cries. They also clap loudly and make a special hand gesture. Visitors have a lot of fun with it.

“Best Film of the Year” The Pathé cinema chain announced that visitors in costume could be expelled from the cinema if they made too much noise. Some therefore choose the eggs for their money and leave their bags at home. †My suit was already ready, but it was too risky. If we send you, you will miss one of the best films of this year, of course you do not want that”, concludes a lover of the film.