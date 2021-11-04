watch these three strong documentaries during IDFA

From November 17 to 28, our capital will turn into a paradise for documentary lovers. IDFA starts then, and that means that on almost every street corner in Amsterdam there is something to see that could change your life, or at least teach you something that you don’t know yet. And in order to be able to see a bit of the documentary trees in the documentary forest, we have rummaged through the huge range of films for you and made a selection of everything you should see anyway.

And of course, you don’t have to do it alone! On Friday November 26th, with IDFA, we’re having a party at EYE, where we’ll show our three favorite documentaries from this year, and also chat with the people who made those films. And if your thirst for intellect still hasn’t been quenched after that, you can also let anyone who wants to hear it know what you thought of the movies while having a drink.

The documentaries that we have programmed this year:

Take me home

Documentary filmmakers Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk spent three years trying to paint a complete picture of the homeless world in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. In the documentary Take me home they portray people who have fallen through the cracks of America’s precarious social system and are urgently seeking a safe place where they can try to rebuild their lives.

Nuisance bear

Running screaming and praying like your life depends on it is a completely normal reaction when you come face to face with a polar bear. But not for the people of Churchill, a small town in northern Canada. Every year, tourists flock to the area to try and spot migrating polar bears. In the movie Nuisance bear explores the curious connection between these curious humans and one of the world’s most dangerous predators.

When we were them

This short documentary by Danis Tanović and Damir Šagolj focuses on the current refugee crisis in Bosnia. The central question here is: how can a people so often hated in history treat the refugees in the country with the same disgust?

Program in partnership with IDFA