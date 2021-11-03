Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s new movie



After a series of Marvel movies, we saw Robert Downey Jr. suddenly in the children’s movie in early 2020. Dolittle. This movie was a flop and after that it got pretty calm around the actor who, without thinking about it, could also call Tony Stark or Iron Man.

Now he has finally found a new challenge. Downey Jr. is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s new film, of course known to The black Knight to Principle. Also none other than Matt Damon (Bourne identity, Elysium) signed for Oppenheimer.

Sterrencast in the editorial staff: Oppenheimer

Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, it becomes clear that Downey Jr. is stepping into the shoes of Lewis Strauss, the infamous Atomic Energy Commissioner who has started hearings questioning Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States. Damon will assume the role of Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project.

It was previously announced that Cillian Murphy would play the title role. He will be seen as J. Robert Oppenheimer, with Emily Blunt as wife Katherine Oppenheimer. The film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Universal Pictures describes the film, which can be viewed from July 21, 2023, as a “Epic thriller that draws audiences into the bloody paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”