Dutch footballers are back in action. It’s exciting to qualify for the Women’s World Cup in 2023. The Netherlands currently occupy the first place in Group C. Last Friday the Orange Lionesses beat Cyprus with no less than 0-8. With this, the women conquered the first place in the group and benefited from the loss of the Czech Republic, number two in the group.

After a draw against the Czech Republic and a victory against Iceland and Cyprus, only the Belarusian opponent awaits him in qualifying. Belarus ranks 53rd in the FIFA World Ranking; on paper so a tougher opponent than Cyprus, which ranks 126. The Netherlands itself ranks 4th and only have to tolerate Germany, Sweden and the United States.

Under the leadership of national coach Mark Parsons, the Orange squad are battling for a place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Nine group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, the number two of the group face off in play-offs. The game against Belarus is the fourth game of the qualifying series. The kick-off is Tuesday October 26 if 20:00 at Dinamo stadium in Minsk.

Emissions

The match between Belarus and the Dutch national team can be seen live on ASBL 3. You can watch the match online via the NOS live broadcast, which can be found on the website and in the NOS app. You can also watch the match through the app of your TV provider, for example Ziggo go. The orange lioness games are also done via Beginning of the NPO to NLZIET broadcast.

The NOS livestream can only be viewed in the Netherlands. The other live streams mentioned are also “geo-restricted” and not available outside the European Union. Through broadcasting rights Dutch flows abroad are often blocked.

Belarus – Watch Netherlands from abroad

You can still enjoy the football match between Netherlands and Belarus live if you are outside the European Union. You can bypass geoblocks with a VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN masks your IP address and redirects your Internet traffic through a remote server. For example, your online activities are tied to the IP address of the VPN server, so your actual location is not visible. This way you can even watch the Dutch women’s match outside the European Union via a Dutch stream!

Follow the steps below to find out exactly how it works:

Download VPN software on your device. Open the software and log in. Connect to a Dutch server. It makes it look like you are in the Netherlands for the websites and you have access to the Dutch feeds. Access the live stream where you want to watch the game.

2023 World Cup Qualifying Schedule and Ranking

In the table below, you can see the remaining schedule of the 2023 World Cup qualifier in Australia and New Zealand. The next qualifying rounds for the 2023 World Cup will take place in November, April 2022 and September 2022. In this context, the Orange Women will face all the opponents of the group.

Competition Dated Time Belarus – Netherlands Tuesday October 26 20:00 Czech Republic – Netherlands Friday November 26 ntb Netherlands – Cyprus Friday, April 8, 2022 ntb Netherlands – Belarus Tuesday, April 12, 2022 ntb Netherlands – Iceland Tuesday, September 6, 2022 ntb

The current classification of group C: