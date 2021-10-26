Fastest Red Bull, disappointing Mercedes
Red Bull Racing seems to have found something after Friday at the Circuit of the Americas. The speed was already good on the first day of the weekend, but was not immediately visible in his best time, especially with Max Verstappen. In the third free practice, he and Sergio Perez were at the top of the standings for a long time.
Perez kept the lead throughout the session and finished the fastest VT3. Verstappen set a faster time in the final phase, but saw it canceled due to going over track limits. He therefore had to settle for third place behind Carlos Sainz.
Lewis Hamilton also set a faster time than Perez, but he also lost his best time for going over the limits of the track. The Briton fell to sixth place behind teammate Valtteri Bottas.
