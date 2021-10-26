Formula 1 appears to have gained popularity in the United States in recent years. F1 owner Liberty Media is also committed to this and has therefore added a race in Miami for 2022 to the existing US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. There is even talk of a third race in the United States, which would be held in Las Vegas or Indianapolis, for example. Of Haas F1 Team there is also an American team in the sport, while Andretti Autosport is now in talks to take a controlling stake in the F1 racing team of Alfa romeo. For example, in 2022 there could be two American teams at the start.

This in turn has led to rumors that an American driver could return to Formula 1. If Andretti is indeed at the start in 2022, then the IndyCar is the winner. Colton Herta a leading candidate to take the plunge. Then he must still receive a super license.

But is it important to the long-term health of the Circuit of the Americas and the American interest in F1 that an American driver be active in the sport? “I think a winning American driver can keep three or four Grands Prix alive,” said Bobby Epstein, CEO of COTA. “And I’m really excited about the chances of another American team. But just having an American driver doesn’t create an audience in the stands, we noticed that because [Gene] Hare and [Guenther] Steiner and their guys have come up with the best possible product. But indeed, an American champion would do well here.

However, the effect is short-lived, according to Epstein, if an American driver or team fails and swings to the back of the grid. “But I don’t think they are going to enter the sport not to win. I don’t think they’ll be happy riding in the back, either. At least I hope so, “said Epstein. He likes the suggestion that Liberty invest in a training program for American drivers, although he knows the decision is ultimately up to the owner of F1.” In the long run this can be a risky investment. They have to decide if it is in the best interests of the shareholders. Most F1 champions started very young on small engines or in karts. So this is one more project. than a decade and it will be a difficult story.