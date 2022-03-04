Click here for the summary Watch Ice Hockey Live During the 2022 Winter Olympics: A Roadmap for Free Streams Watch Ice Hockey Live During the 2022 Winter Olympics: A Roadmap for Free Streams As an ice hockey fan, you don’t want to miss a moment of the Olympics. It is therefore unfortunate that mainly foreign channels broadcast the matches. But don’t worry, with a VPN you watch every battle from start to finish. Here’s how: Subscribe to a good VPN provider with fast servers around the world. We recommend NordVPN for this. Download and install the NordVPN software. Login and log in, for example, to a Canadian server. Go to the website of Radio Canada and select the game you want to watch. Enjoy live ice hockey matches from Beijing!

Are you curious when which team is playing? Or do you want a little more help choosing the right feed? So read quickly!

Even if you’re not a keen NHL watcher, ice hockey is a must-watch sport during the Winter Olympics. It was exciting with the ladies of ice hockey. Canada beat USA to claim gold†

Now for the men. They fight for the gold on Sunday February 20 from. The final pits Finland against Russia. Sweden and Slovakia will already play for the bronze medal in the consolation final on February 19. When exactly do the teams play? And where can you watch Olympic ice hockey live? We tell you in this article.

When will ice hockey players play in the 2022 Olympics?

We start with the battle for third place on Saturday February 19† Sweden and Slovakia will start 2:10 p.m. Dutch time† One day later, the Sunday February 20, Finland and Russia will face off for the gold medal. This game starts at 05:10† So set your alarm clock if you don’t want to miss it!

Where can I watch the 2022 Olympics ice hockey competition live?

Unfortunately, the Netherlands does not participate in the ice hockey competition. This means that NPO does not broadcast matches. However, the true fan does not want to miss anything. Fortunately there is distribution (free)! This way you won’t miss anything of ice hockey†

Eurosport player† As long as you stay in the European Union, you can follow all the Winter Olympics live via the digital stream on Eurosport Player.

7plus† This Australian site broadcasts all Olympic sports live. All you need is one free account and one Australian IP address † We explain below how you get it.

and one † We explain below how you get it. NBC Sports† It’s a free online platform where you can follow everything related to the Winter Olympics live. However, this website is open to US residents only † Access works the same way as access to 7plus, CBC Canada or Peacock TV anyway.

where you can follow everything related to the Winter Olympics live. However, this website is † Access works the same way as access to 7plus, CBC Canada or Peacock TV anyway. Radio Canada Canada. On this Canadian website, you are looking free all matches live from Beijing. You just need one Canadian IP address use.

from Beijing. You just need one use. peacock tv† Peacock TV is a paid service† However, if you only want to watch the ice hockey semi-finals and final, you can do it for free with the 7-day trial† This service is also only available to people with a US IP address.

How to watch Beijing ice hockey live?

As we mentioned above for some streams, you have a foreign IP address required† This is because these websites do not have the rights to broadcast the Olympic Winter Games in the Netherlands. Based on your IP address, the sites see that you are visiting the Internet from the Netherlands.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) redirect your internet traffic via a so-called VPN server. If this server is located in Australia, your traffic will be assigned an Australian IP address. If the server is located in the United States or Canada, you will receive a US or Canadian IP address.

Of course, it’s super useful if you’re trying to access the streams above. After all, websites will think you are visiting the page from the right part of the world.† This way you just have access to the ice hockey live stream.

Ditto for Eurosport. If you stay outside the EU during the Olympics, but want to follow ice hockey via Eurosport, you will run into problems same geoblocks at. If you connect to a Dutch VPN server, you will be assigned a Dutch IP address. From now on, you can just watch ice hockey on Eurosport Player.

Roadmap

Changing your IP address seems like a complicated process. However, this is not the case! You can cheer on your favorite ice hockey team in 5 easy steps†

take a subscription to a good VPN provider. We recommend NordVPN because it fast servers at in the whole world. You can then watch every stream without annoying hitches. Want to keep it completely free? Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Highly secure and extensive server network Beautiful and elegant app

To download and to install the NordVPN app. Login and connect to a server in the country of the desired stream. Want to watch via CBC Canada? Then you choose a Canadian server. Access the streaming platform and select the game you want to watch. Cheer on your ice hockey team, wherever you are in the world!

Ice Hockey Competition Schedule Winter Olympics 2022

The Beijing Winter Olympics ice hockey competition is actually Wednesday February 2 already started† Now that all the preliminary rounds are over, let’s get to the real work. Below you can see when quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal games will take place.