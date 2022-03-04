Drive to Survive contributes to the popularity of Formula 1

Partly because of the series Drive to survive on Netflix, Formula 1 is becoming more and more popular around the world. Formula 1 Director Stefano Domenicali tells this to Motorsport.com† Formula 1 gained more fans, especially in the United States. Domenicali therefore hopes for a long collaboration with Netflix.

From the popular series Drive to survive are currently on Netflix for three seasons. The series has already attracted more sports fans, but Domenicali is confident that it will attract even more fans in the future. What is also striking is the “rejuvenation” of sport. Because Netflix is ​​a well-known streaming service for young and old, sports are also popular among young people. The series is an asset to Formula 1 and Netflix. The series has already been ranked number 1 in 27 countries.

United States

In the United States, Formula 1 has seen a huge growth in popularity thanks to the Netflix series. Americans were primarily familiar with motorsports such as NASCAR and IndyCar Series, but that has certainly changed in recent years. Yet Formula 1 has been driven in the United States for decades. Starting in 2012, this will be done in Austin, Texas.

New drivers, new rivalries and a brand new championship winner. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back on March 11! pic.twitter.com/3aSoENJB57 – Netflix UK and Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 28, 2022

March 11

The fourth season of the series will be available on Netflix from March 11. This includes the title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s special podium at Monza.

