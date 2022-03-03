Yoran Popovic first addition to Sportclub Genemuiden | The city mail

Several clubs have shown interest in the striker, but he has opted for Sportclub Genemuiden, where he will play with former teammate Hidde Streutker.

GENEMUIDEN – The sports club Genemuiden has received the first acquisition. The main division have reached an agreement with ball-resistant striker Yoran Popovic for the upcoming season.

Popovic is a 23-year-old center forward with a nose for goal and 90 meters. selected for the talent teams of the KNVB.

In 2015 he decided to play football at a higher level. He also got noticed in ACV and was scouted by FC Groningen and FC Emmen, he chose FC Groningen, but after a year , he dropped out and started playing for HZVV in Hoogeveen. He played there for four seasons. From this time he got to know Sportclub Genemuiden as a “beautiful, ambitious club with a nice sports park and a group of fanatical supporters”.

In 2021, Popovic opted for college and adventure in the United States and went on to play for the West Virginia University Mountaineers. He decided to get his master’s degree in Groningen and thus became available again in the Netherlands.