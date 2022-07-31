Warning: Millions of Android Phones Infected

Although the Play Store removes many malicious apps, sometimes an app is missing. By “one app” we mean 32 apps in this case, as these are at least a number of rogue apps that you need to remove from your device as soon as possible.

Malware on your Android phone

New apps and app updates are uploaded every day on play store. Although these are still heavily mangled, some rogue apps still manage to sneak in. Found 32 apps known to be malware or be adware. Malware stands for “malicious software”, programs that infect your smartphone with worms, Trojans, spyware and viruses. Sometimes to steal your passwords, sometimes to harass people from your contact lists.

Adware is software that you also don’t want because it displays advertisements on your screen, when you would think the application is meant for something else (eg, based on the name or description). Very disturbing and very undesirable, so better stay away from it. You might think you’re downloading a handy virtual keyboard or something to optimize your phone, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Delete these apps from your smartphone now

So remove those unwanted apps, but then you need to know which ones. Applications that have proven themselves (thanks BeepComputer) whether it’s either malware or adware, it’s these 32 wretches:

Photo editor: beauty filter

Photo editor: retouch and crop

Photo editor: artistic filters

Photo Editor – Design Creator

Photo editor and background eraser

Photo and Exif editor

Photo Editor – Filter Effects

Photo filters and effects

Photo editor: blurry image

Photo editor: Cut, Paste

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers and GIFs

Neon Theme Keyboard

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard

Crate cleaner

FastCleaner: crate cleaner

Call Skins – Call Themes

funny caller

CallMe Phone Themes

InCall: contact history

MyCall – Call personalization

Caller theme

Caller theme

Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen

Automatic 4K wallpaper changer

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Wallpapers and Backgrounds

Notes – reminders and lists

Neon Theme Keyboard (Nataļja Kokorevičs)

Water Reminder – Track and Reminder (YPC Dev)

Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced (ALHASSAN)

YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect

Pista – Cartoon Photo Effect

Good for your battery

Most of these apps are no longer available in the Play Store, but they may still be on your phone. So check the list of apps on your smartphone. If on. Especially because some apps look slightly different on your home screen or in your app drawer. So it’s always best to look in the list of apps under Settings and if you see any of the names above, delete it immediately. Also very nice for your battery, because many programs, running secretly in the background, drain your battery considerably.

And, is it (or rather was it) one of these applications on your smartphone? Leave it in the comments to this article.