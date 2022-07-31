Games of the month: Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and As Dusk Falls | Comments

At the end of the month, NU.nl will discuss the most important games that have appeared. This time come Wander, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, As dusk falls, coromone and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 to offer.

From: Bastiaan Vroegop

Wander

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, PC

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

In Wander you play a cat with all the skills of an average house cat. You climb rooftops, push cups off tables, and gradually explore a futuristic grand city.

It’s great fun for most of the game. Wander has an atmosphere, and the environments are generally fun to explore. And although a cat as the protagonist seems like a gimmick at first glance, the game is very original due to its alternate hero.

But we would have liked the creators to do a little more with this concept. The cat sometimes feels like a somewhat forced character. For example, it’s crazy that a pet wants to save a city and it’s a bit silly that he can talk to the inhabitants of the city, because they are robots. Moreover, the game is not very long: after five hours you are finished.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

A great immersive role-playing game exclusive to Nintendo consoles. It takes long enough to xenolam launches and explained all of its game systems. But once that’s done, it’s one of the best role-playing games for the Switch.

As dusk falls

Platforms: Xbox One and Series, PC

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

A beautifully crafted interactive adventure that explores the boundaries between games and movies. You follow the story of two families, after a robbery has gone completely wrong. The game revolves around the choices you make: do you run or fight? Are you going left or are you going right?

This idea is not entirely new and the story of As dusk falls is at best correct. But the drawing style in which everything is shown catches your attention.

But at no time does the game match or surpass its peers. And as a movie, it’s not super strong either. This makes the game neither meat nor fish and at most interesting for a lost evening, provided you play it for free via a Game Pass subscription.

coromone

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

This Dutch game is very similar to the first pokemonGames. Also here you have to catch monsters and make them stronger to then compete with others. The game was already available on PC, but this month it also appeared on Nintendo Switch.

the pixel style of coromone Looks fantastic. Small animations on the monsters make them appear alive and not as static two-dimensional images. Even the accompanying music sounds from an old pokemonupcoming game.

coromone contains some great ideas. For example, stronger monsters in the wild have a slightly different color and you know faster if they are worth capturing. But basically it’s an old game pokemon. If that’s okay with you, it’s a must.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The creators of several classics mega manthe games have had a spiritual successor for quite some time now. The third part was released this month. Azure Striker Gunvolt is a fast and stylish 2D action game, in which you only get a high score by going through the game as quickly as possible.

The game is especially difficult when fighting bosses. You must dodge complex attack patterns to get maximum points. You can also ignore this and run through the game with low scores, but you’ll get there quickly. This is a game for those who like to play the same levels several times to perfect them.

