Warner Bros. Today’s games have the Open beta for MultiVersus announced, the brand new free-to-play platform game developed by Player First Games, now available in America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Players in these regions can now download the game on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC consoles, with full cross-play support and a dedicated server. rollback net code for robust online competition.

MultiVersus brings together a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or face off in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (scooby-doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil, aka Taz (looney tunes); Arya Stark (game of thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the dog and Finn the human (adventure time); Steven Universe and Granada (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The iron giant); James LeBron (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (rick and morty); an extraordinarily original creature named Reindog; And many more to come.

With matches heavily focused on cooperative gameplay, each fighter is equipped with an in-depth set of combat mechanics that enhance the new approach to 2vs gameplay. 2 gameplay stands out. This gives fighters customizable move sets that can dynamically combine with other characters as they compete for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack that unexpectedly combines with Shaggy and her sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark’s face-swapping ability to complement Superman’s laser sight, the impossible can be made possible with to surprising combinations and team clashes.

Players have several ways to MultiVersus experience, including the 2 vs. 2 team cooperative modes, 1 vs. 1 games, 4 free-for-all, co-op vs. AI contests, personalized online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), local tutorials and contests with up to four competitors. The game’s fun multiplayer battles can take place against the backdrop of various redesigned environments of awesome worlds, such as the Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (adventure time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (scooby-doo), Sky Arena (Steven Universe) and other recognizable places.

