This fireball was a “random event” and was not associated with meteor showers.

On Friday, a spectacular fireball was seen in several US states, including Indiana and Wisconsin. The American Meteor Society (AMS) shared video of the viewing and said it received about 150 reports of a fireball.

according NEWSWEEKRobert Lunsford, coordinator of the AMS Fireball report, reported that the flight of the fireball, heading northeast, lasted between three and five seconds. The fireball entered the atmosphere over Advance, Indiana, and disintegrated in the Burlington, Indiana area, according to AMS.

Additionally, the Meteoritic Society reported sighting reports from Indiana, Alabama, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky. Mr Lunsford reportedly said the fireball was likely a ‘random event’ and not associated with any particular meteor shower.

“I saw a lot of fireballs in that part of the sky, but this was by far the biggest,” one of the people who saw the fireball in Ohio told AMS. Another eyewitness said, “I have never seen anything like what I just saw. It was beautiful and exciting and prompted me to do a quick search and see who else saw it. “All I know is that it was huge and amazing to watch, even for a few seconds. Magnificent!” Third added.

Fireball is another term for a bright meteor. It is much brighter than a regular meteor because the space junk it produces is larger.

Meteors, also known as shooting stars, are the streak of light we see across the sky when asteroids or meteors enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up in the process.