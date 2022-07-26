The Australian Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) has again ranked the most peaceful countries in the world by analyzing different data from 163 countries. This included the political stability of the country concerned, relations with neighboring countries, the number of refugees from that country, nuclear weapons, military expenditure and the number of detentions.

From the analyzed data, the institute concludes that Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world. And this is particularly good news for Icelanders, as their country has been number 1 since 2008. The IEP says there are (almost) no violent protests and crime in Iceland and therefore the perfect place for a quiet holiday.

New Zealand is in second place. Ireland, Denmark and Austria complete the top five. Our country is not doing so badly at all; we are in 21st place in the standings.

These are the ten safest countries in the world, according to the 2022 Global Peace Index.

Iceland New Zealand Ireland Denmark Austria Portugal Slovenia Czech Republic Singapore Japan

Unfortunately, according to the Global Peace Index, the world has become less peaceful over the past year by 0.3%.