Want to Take Screenshots and Record Your Mac’s Screen? Here are the Most Effective Ways

macOS, the feature-packed operating system that Macs feature, comes packed with tons of top-tier features and functionalities that make performing any task convenient for users. Every year, Apple rolls out a new macOS update that packs in better and more-optimized features that further enhance users’ experience. According to PCMag, the latest edition of macOS, namely macOS Monterey, is one of the best editions of the operating system to date.

When it comes to performing a function on a Mac, macOS offers numerous ways. For instance, if users wish to capture a screenshot, they can easily capture the screen’s content in numerous ways. Moreover, if a user wants to record their screen, there are multiple ways to do it. This article will cover the different methods Mac users can capture screenshots and record their Mac’s screen. Let us begin:

Different Ways of Taking Screenshots on Mac:

Screenshots are the perfect tools for capturing and sharing information with other individuals. Whether you want to take a normal screenshot, a full webpage screenshot Mac or a screenshot of scrolling content, you can conveniently do so in the following ways:

By Using macOS’ Native Capabilities

One of the most effective ways of taking a normal screenshot on your Mac is using the default keyboard shortcut of macOS to capture screenshots. By pressing the “Shift,” “Command,” and “3” keys together, you can conveniently capture your Mac’s entire screen. However, if you want to capture only a certain portion, you can press the “Shift,” “command,” and “4” keys together.

By Using Third-Party Applications

macOS offers support for numerous third-party screenshotting tools that facilitate the users to capture customized screenshots of their screens as per their requirements. Here are two of the most useful utilities:

1.Capto

Capto is the perfect application if you wish to take screenshots of entire web pages, edit them and share them with others. The application is highly preferred by creative professionals, marketers, and students since it also features screen-recording capabilities. The application features a simple-yet-elegant interface and packs in numerous customization features. If you wish to capture a webpage’s entire content as a screenshot, you can easily do using Capto by following the given steps:

Step 1 – Navigate to the webpage you wish to take a screenshot of.

Step 2 – Open the Capto application.

Step 3 – Click on the app’s icon in the menu bar.

Step 4 – Click on the “Snap active browser URL” option.

Doing so will capture the entire webpage’s content. The screenshot will get saved to your Mac’s Library. You can conveniently open the screenshot and edit, crop, organize or share it.

2.CleanShot X

Another powerful tool that facilitates Mac users to take top-tier screenshots is CleanShot X. What sets the app apart from other similar ones is that it offers users the option for scrolling capture. To capture scrolling content using CleanShot X, follow the given steps:

Step 1 – Navigate to the app menu and click on “Scrolling Capture.”

Step 2 – Select the scrollable area you wish to capture by dragging.

Step 3 – Click on “Start Capture” and start scrolling down.

Step 4 – After capturing the required area, click on “Done.”

Step 5 – Access the saved screenshot from the overlay menu and make edits as per your requirements.

Different Ways of Recording Videos on Mac:

There are instances when screenshots are not enough to get the job done. This is where screen recording comes in. Screen recording is a useful functionality that facilitates individuals to record important tutorials, events, procedures, etc., and share them with others. To record videos of their Mac screen, users can choose any of the following methods:

By Using macOS’ native QuickTime Player

QuickTime Player is a great in-built macOS application that facilitates users to record their screen and make basic video edits. To record your Mac screen using the native app, follow the given steps:

Step 1 – Open the QuickTime Player present in the Applications tab of the Finder.

Step 2 – Click on the File menu followed by “New Screen Recording”

Step 3 – to start recording, press the recording icon.

Step 4 – If you only wish to capture a specific screen portion, create a box around the required portion by dragging your mouse cursor. Then, hit the “Start Recording” button.

Step 5 – To stop the recording, click on the red-colored recording icon present on the upper-left side of the application’s toolbar.

By Using Third-Party Applications

Numerous third-party screen records are compatible with macOS. For instance, Capto is a powerful video editing application that offers users the option to record their Mac’s screen. Furthermore, the application also features numerous tools to edit the recorded video easily. Besides Capto, other popular screen records like Movavi, Snagit, Screenflow, and others are also readily available online.

Capturing screenshots and screen recording is very convenient on macOS. By following the methods mentioned above, you can conveniently capture, edit, and share screen recordings and screenshots on your Mac

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”