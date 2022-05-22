AMD Ryzen 7000: first X670(E) motherboards spotted

After previous rumors about the X670E chipset for Ryzen 7000 processors, it is now certain that the first AM5 motherboards will be talked about at the Computex trade show. Gigabyte has confirmed the arrival of some X670-based models, in addition, images have also surfaced.

In a press release, Gigabyte indicates that several AM5 motherboards are planned, including the X670 Aorus Xtreme, Master, Pro AX and Aero D. The X670E chipset is not mentioned by name, although there are hints at PCIe 5.0 slots for both video cards. and SSDs.

Additionally, a now-hidden video has been spotted on ASRock’s YouTube channel that won’t be available to the general public for five days, referencing both the X670 and the X670E. According to the description, the manufacturer will announce several new AMD motherboards, such as the X670E Taichi with 26 power stages. In addition, a special edition X670E Taichi Carrara is mentioned in honor of the company’s twentieth anniversary.

On Monday, May 23, at 8:00 a.m. European time, Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, will deliver a keynote at Computex. It’s likely that the next generation of Ryzen processors and their motherboards will be covered, which means more information will follow over the next week. Computex runs this year until May 27.

