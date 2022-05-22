US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been banned from receiving Holy Communion in the San Francisco area because of her support for abortion rights. The city’s archbishop said in a letter published Friday.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone says in the letter that he previously asked Pelosi to publicly reject his advocacy for abortion rights. Otherwise, it would have consequences. He noted that the Speaker of Parliament did not respond to this. Reason for Cordileone to now refuse Pelosi during the ceremony where believers ritually consume bread and wine blessed by a priest.

Make up your mind

Earlier this month, a draft Supreme Court ruling was leaked showing that a majority of conservative chief justices want to overturn a ruling nearly 50 years ago that established the right to abortion, the so-called Roe vs. Wade decision. If this becomes the final decision, US states will now be able to decide for themselves whether abortion is allowed.

abortion law

Pelosi, a lifelong Catholic from California, previously said she was working on legislation guaranteeing women’s right to abortion after the Supreme Court’s draft opinion leaked. His office has yet to respond to the Archbishop’s letter.

