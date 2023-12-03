Walmart Joins the List of Companies Suspending Advertising on Elon Musks X

Title: Walmart Suspends Ads on Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform X Following Antisemitic Post Endorsement

Word Count: 394

Walmart, the renowned global retailer, has announced the suspension of its advertisements on X, previously known as Twitter, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. This decision by Walmart comes in the wake of Musk seemingly endorsing an antisemitic post on the platform.

In an official statement, Walmart clarified that its decision to halt advertising on X resulted from the company discovering alternative platforms to better connect with their target audience. The retail giant’s move is not an isolated incident, as other major companies such as Disney, Apple, IBM, and Warner Bros have also withdrawn their ads from the platform following Musk’s endorsement of the offensive content.

Joe Benarroch, X’s head of business operations, revealed that their company had already suspended advertising on X back in October and thus this development was not recent news. Musk, upon learning about Walmart’s ad suspension on X, responded humorously by saying, “I prefer HEB,” indirectly referring to another retail chain operator.

Musk has expressed frustration with prominent advertisers abandoning his platform, warning that such actions could potentially “kill” X. Lina Yaccarino, the CEO of X, circulated an internal memo lending her support to Musk and emphasizing that the company’s guiding principles would remain unwavering despite the controversies.

While Musk has since admitted his mistake in endorsing the antisemitic post, the repercussions of his actions have been substantial. Analysts estimate that X could suffer a loss of up to $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of 2023 due to the surrounding controversy. Investor Ross Gerber has criticized Musk for his behavior, stating that he has never witnessed a CEO engage in “so many detrimental things” that harm a brand.

Despite the latest development, Walmart has refrained from issuing an immediate response to requests for comment regarding their decision to suspend ads on X. Nevertheless, this move by one of the world’s largest retailers further intensifies the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Musk’s social media platform.

As the fallout from Musk’s endorsement of the antisemitic post continues, companies are being forced to reassess their affiliations with X. The long-term implications for the platform remain uncertain, with questions surrounding its financial viability and the potential lasting damage to its brand image. Only time will tell if X can recover from this controversy and regain the trust of its advertisers and users alike.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”