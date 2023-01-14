Walid Regragui makes revelations about Hakimi and Mbappé

Atlas Leeuwen national coach Walid Regragui has spoken of the special relationship between PSG stars Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappé. He spoke in particular about the meeting between Morocco and France in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s about players who compete with each other, who play at a very high level, who don’t wish each other anything, but who have become friends. Today, they could be like brothers,” explains Walid Regragui, who was the guest of Channel Football Club. Both are PSG teammates and faced each other in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

“Achraf Hakimi doesn’t have to tell you how you would act with Mbappé. He knows him better than me. When I told him he was going to play against his buddy, he said to me: ‘There is no of buddies in our sport’ He reacted like a champion and really wanted to win this game,” the coach said. After the game France won 2-0, Mbappé went to comfort his friend.

Back from Qatar, the Moroccan right-back and his PSG teammate had a few days off. The two inseparable friends traveled to the United States before settling in Morocco.