Hockey player Brinkman wants to cause ‘misery’ for top favorites
Captain Thierry Brinkman (27) hopes the Dutch team can cause “misery” for the big favorites in the World Cup of Hockey. With eleven World Cup debutants in national coach Jeroen Delmee’s squad, the Netherlands are not among the big favourites, but they have the necessary ambitions. “I think we’re good enough to make it through the quarterfinals. From there, the question is whether we can really peak and deliver something good,” Brinkman said.
“It’s hard to estimate in advance, but if we reach the semi-finals, you can’t say we failed with this team. In principle, we should get through the group stage well. We have an opponent tough in New Zealand, but we are stronger than Chile and Malaysia. I think it is important that we take first place in the group. Then you are in the quarter-finals, this is the first big test “If we are successful, I think it’s the way we do as a team. We deserve to go through this quarter-final. From there, you can meet the strongest countries.”
The captain is realistic about the competition. “We have eleven debutants in our team. Other teams will just be more advanced. That’s the reality. In possible matches against Belgium, Australia and maybe hosts India, we’re not absolutely not the parent. But of course we hope that we can play with our way can cause misery for these favorites.”
This year, exactly 25 years ago, the Netherlands stood on the top step of the World Cup podium itself. “I don’t know if it was too long ago,” Brinkman says. “As far as I’m concerned, it should have been hit in 2018 and then it slipped away from us. Now it’s a completely different time. I always say: that 1998 gold is a feat of the past. Then half of that team isn’t even born yet. So what can we do with it now? We just do our best and then we’ll see. Now it’s a completely different time. The question is how much of it is realistic to have to What I “As far as that goes, we’re mostly going to build for several years with this group and harvest as much as we can. Of course, this is a World Cup and ultimately the Olympics. You want to be the best out there. And it starts now.
The World Cup in India starts on January 13 and lasts until January 29. The Netherlands will face Malaysia in the first group match on Saturday, January 14.
