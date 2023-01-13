Exactly 75 years ago the first Dutch ice cream review took place

The cast of the musical De Tocht will be presented this month. Due to a combination of circumstances, it is exactly 75 years after the first ice magazine was created in the Netherlands. We have footage.

Photo Anton Snikkers through the National Archives

Madelène van Beuzekom was one of the guests of the Elfstedentocht Day in Bolsward. She talked about the progress of Elfsteden De Tocht’s musical. A 2,500 square meter movable ice floor will also be used for this purpose, she said. It all starts in Leeuwarden on October 1st.

The complete cast will be presented at the end of this month at the Elfstedenhal in Leeuwarden. This is exactly 75 years after the first Ice Revue was shown on Dutch ice, on January 16, 1948. Such performances have been popular in the United States for much longer, but have never been shown in the Netherlands. Low. In the week leading up to the premiere, Polygoon filmed the final preparations on the Amsterdam ice.

The review was created by the Art Riders Club Amsterdam, including Ellen Burka, then the best figure skater in the Netherlands. The figure skaters swerved onto the ice during the show, where the ice hockey players mostly showed burlesque scenes. 24 scenes were rehearsed in just six weeks. They rehearsed from half past six in the morning until late in the evening.

Full of grace and elegance, in ever-changing and tasteful costumes, fifty girls swayed on the ice last night at the Apollohal in Amsterdam. Time on the show. “A performance which was certainly appreciated and which was propaganda for the sport still so little known in the Netherlands: figure skating.”

The show was to be played for ten days, but the success was such that an extension was made. Thousands of people had tried unsuccessfully to buy a ticket, so they still had a chance. “This wholesome and colorful festival of amateur figure skaters and horse riders has taken Amsterdam by storm,” summed up the Volkskrant together, who even thought it might be the start of an annual tradition.

Indeed, a new revue on ice was announced in November 1948. 75 years later, the musical Elfsteden followed.