It is the hotel and training accommodation of the Orange Lionesses during the 2023 World Cup | dutch football

With videoThe Orange Lionesses will remain in Tauranga, New Zealand during the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. This coastal town of over 150,000 people will be home base for national coach Andries Jonker’s squad.

The Orange Lionesses will train at the Bay Oval in Tauranga and reside at Trinity Wharf Hotel. This was announced by FIFA this afternoon. The Netherlands will be the only country to stay in Tauranga. The Oval bay normally used for cricket matches.

The Netherlands will play two matches at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin and one at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington. To get to Dunedin, national coach Andries Jonker’s selection must fly around three hours. Wellington is a 45 minute flight from Tauranga.

The World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20. The Netherlands’ first game is July 23 in Dunedin against Portugal, Cameroon or Thailand. These three countries are still in play-offs and the winner will end up in Group E with the Orange Lionesses. The Dutch will next play USA (Wellington) on July 27 and Vietnam (Dunedin) on August 1. Numbers one and two from each group advance to the round of 16.

Discover below the hotel in which the Lionesses of Orange are staying.