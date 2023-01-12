The 24 hours of Daytona: Which famous names and which Dutch people take part?

The 24 Hours of Daytona will begin on January 28 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Although this long-distance race is not as well known as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, many well-known names take part in it. For example, several former Formula 1 drivers find themselves on the field, where there are no less than 61 different teams spread over 5 racing classes, but several Dutch people also participate in the competition in the United States. F1Maximum listed the most famous participants.

Renger van der Zande

In the Netherlands, Van der Zande is best known through his analyzes at Ziggo Sport, but the Dutchman himself is a long-distance racing enthusiast. The driver will face eight other cars in the GTP class at the 24 Hours of Daytona alongside former F1 driver Sebastian Bourdais and IndyCar great Scott Dixon. As one of two Cadillac Racing teams, the successful roster will once again go for silverware, after all three men previously won gold at Daytona International Speedway. Van der Zande and Dixon last won there two years ago, for Bourdais it was much longer.

Rinus VeeKay

Since the IndyCar season has not yet started, Van Kalmthout has a free hand to look around in other classes and therefore also participates in the long-distance race in Florida. On behalf of TDS Racing, he will compete alongside nine others in the LMP2 class alongside Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen and Scott Huffaker. Last year the Dutchman competed on behalf of Racing Team Netherlands, finishing second.

Giedo van der Garde & Job van Uitert

Two other Dutchmen end up with one of VeeKay’s nine opponents. Van der Garde and Van Uitert will be in action in the other TDS Racing car. Van der Garde was on the same team with the IndyCar driver a year earlier, but due to problems with team owner Frits van Eerd, Racing Team Netherlands is not driving this year. For Van Uitert, it will be like a new opportunity, after his car crashed last season before he could take over the wheel of his team-mate. The team of two Dutchmen is also evolving in the LMP2 category.

Romain Grosjean

Grosjean is another well-known driver that can be found during the 24 Hours of Daytona. The former Haas driver is currently all the rage in the IndyCar series, but the Frenchman isn’t averse to taking on a different challenge either. The man, who is now best known for his bad crash in Bahrain, will be active in the GTD Pro category, where he will compete for victory with seven other teams.

Colton Harta

Herta was a regular fixture in Formula 1 last season, with the American associated with various teams in the sport’s premier class. The IndyCar driver was ultimately unable to earn enough license points, which made a change impossible anyway. Like many IndyCar drivers, the American will also take part in the 24 Hours of Daytona, where he will compete for BMW M Team RLL in the GTP class. He will therefore be one of Renger van der Zande’s opponents.

Other Dutch

In addition to the aforementioned compatriots, three other Dutch take part in the 24 hours of Daytona. Glenn van Berlo is the only Dutchman present in the LMP3 category, while his brother Kay is present in the GTD category. He is not the only Dutchman in this class, as Jeroen Bleekemolen is also active in this type of car.

Other famous names

Although the vast majority of the other names on the entry list are unknown to many F1 fans, there are still a number of notable drivers. Felipe Nasr, for example, the man Max Verstappen passed outside Blanchimont at Spa, secured a seat at Porsche Penske Motorsports in the GTP class. Brendon Hartley, former Toro Rosso driver, will compete in the same class for Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06. Jack Aitken, reserve driver at Williams, will also be in this class, but with the Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh team. Finally, a slightly older ex-Formula 1 driver, but with a well-known last name. Jan Magnussen, the father of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, will also make an appearance. He competes in the GTD category on behalf of MDK Motorsports.