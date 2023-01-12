Ziggo Sport closely follows the Oranje Heren during the World Cup of Hockey

High-level hockey fans will get their money’s worth at Ziggo Sport in January. From January 13 to 29, it takes place men’s hockey world cup place in India. The sports channel broadcasts all Oranje Heren matches live. The semi-finals and the final are also to be seen at Ziggo Sport.

After a very successful Orange Women’s World Cup, it will be the men’s turn in the coming weeks. The first two group matches against Malaysia and New Zealand will be played by the Dutch in Rourkela, located in northeast India. The team will play the third and final group game against Chile in Bhubaneswar, 320 kilometers away.

Young and motivated team

In 2018, the Orange Men lost to Belgium in the final, also in India. After that, the Tokyo Olympics was a disappointment with a sixth-place finish. For this World Cup, national coach Jeroen Delmee has selected a young and enthusiastic team with eleven World Cup debutants, but also with well-known players such as Thierry Brinkman and Jorrit Croon.

Emissions

The broadcasts take place on Ziggo Sport (channel 14). John van Vliet comments on all matches. Additionally, former internationals Teun de Nooijer and Kim Lammers join us for the preliminary discussion and in-depth analysis afterwards. Journalist Jim Tellier is at the stadium in India for interviews and reports.

Group stage broadcast schedule:

Saturday January 14, 10:40 a.m. – Netherlands-Malaysia

Monday, January 16, 10:40 a.m. – Netherlands New Zealand

Thursday January 19, 10:40 a.m. – Netherlands-Chile

The preview starts at 10:10 a.m. Oranje Heren’s other matches depend on the outcome of the group stage.

The semi-finals will take place on Friday January 27, the final on Sunday January 29.