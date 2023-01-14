Dutch hockey players start the World Cup with a sovereign victory over Malaysia

OUR Sports• today, 12:05

Dutch hockey players start World Cup with 4-0 win over Malaysia

Dutch hockey players started the World Cup in India with a convincing victory. In the brand new and packed Birsa Stadium in Rourkela, the Dutch were 4-0 too strong for Malaysia.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand had beaten Chile 3-1 in the same Group C. The winner of the group goes to the quarter-finals, numbers two and three await an intermediate round.

Delmée first title tournament

Jeroen Delmée’s rejuvenated side, starting their first title tournament as Netherlands national coach, had dominance from the start but didn’t create chances until late in the first quarter -time.

For example, a Tijmen Reyenga shot was deftly stopped by Malaysian keeper Hafizuddin Othman, who also had a good eye in Jip Janssen’s penalty corner. Tjep Hoedemakers’ tip-in just missed the target.

AFP Derck de Vilder and Jonas de Geus try to make it difficult for Marhan Jalil

At the start of the second quarter, in the nineteenth minute, Malaysian defender Najmi Jazlan was unable to control a high ball in the circle. Thijs van Dam was there like chickens to take advantage and help the Netherlands take the deserved advantage. Before the break, Janssen fired a penalty behind Othman after a foul on Jonas de Geus: 2-0.

Brinkman lame

Malaysia came a little more out of their shell, but barely managed to make a fist. The Netherlands, meanwhile, were more concerned about captain Thierry Brinkman, who limped to the side after a fall in the third quarter, than about increasing the lead.

Nevertheless, the 3-0 came on the board, when Teun Beins kicked in from a penalty corner in the fourth quarter. It was the international’s first goal 26 times for the Dutch national team. In the dying seconds, Jorrit Croon gave the victory extra cachet with a nice chip after good preparatory work from Derck de Vilder.