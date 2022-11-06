Wales can hope: Bale rewards comeback with MLS title

It was Hollywood at its best. Los Angeles FC, founded in 2014, won their first Major League Soccer title on Saturday night. It happened after a blistering final against the Philadelphia Union.

The score was 2-2 after ninety minutes. Jack Elliott, who had already forced overtime on behalf of Philadelphia, thought he had fired his team to victory in the dying minutes of overtime, but suddenly there was substitute Gareth Bale, who tied Los Angeles in the eighth minute of injury. time brought: 3-3. Los Angeles then took the penalty shootout better: 3-0. Americans feasted on the apotheosis. ‘The greatest MLS Cup final in history‘ wrote the Los Angeles Times. ‘Full of twists.A final that had everything to please.

Bale (33), who completed the transfer from Real Madrid last summer, played a leading role. A rather cynically commented transition. Another older, somewhat saturated footballer, who in this case went to line his pockets in America after five Champions League victories, four World Cup titles for clubs and three Spanish national titles. After all, MLS is known to be lucrative. Just ask the Italian Giorgio Chiellini (ex-Juventus), a Bale team-mate, or his compatriot Lorenzo Insigne, who signed a four-season contract at the age of 31 with the Canadian Toronto FC. Total value: at least 44 million euros.

An adventure in America



Since David Beckham, who signed a five-year contract with LA Galaxy in 2007 (at fifty million dollars per season), more and more footballers have traded their European competition for an American adventure. Ibrahimovic, Higuaín and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández have also done so.

For Bale, the MLS title should serve as an impetus for the World Cup in Qatar. “I feel better and better,” the striker, who has suffered numerous injuries this year, said after the game. “Mentally I struggled and I’m still not 100% fit. But I’m on my way back.

The Welsh side, taking part in a World Cup for the first time since 1958, rely heavily on Bale. The team will play their first World Cup match in Qatar on November 21 – ironically against the United States. Iran and England are the other participants in Group B. If the Dutch team survives the group stage, they will meet a group opponent from Wales in the Round of 16.

