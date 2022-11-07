Team bosses Haas and Williams: more races in Formula 1
Formula 1 must only slow down after a period of rapid growth and resist the temptation to add even more races to the calendar. “We need stabilization otherwise we risk hitting a cliff and falling into an abyss,” said team boss Guenther Steiner of Formula 1 team Haas. “24 races are enough for me at the moment.”
Steiner receives support from Williams team boss Jost Capito. “I think 24 races is a lot for the teams. We have 22 races this year and you can already see the fatigue hitting the teams. They are looking forward to the end of the season,” Capito said.
Formula 1 is more popular than ever. Interest in the royal class has increased in part due to the popular Netflix series Drive to Survive. Cities are lining up to stage a Formula 1 race for big bucks. Next year Formula 1 will have a record 24 races, including three in the United States.
“Since Liberty Media took over Formula 1, a lot has changed for the better. But we can’t keep growing. We now have 24 races on the calendar, keep it up for now. Don’t try to… to make 27, because it’s too many.” a lot. We need to stabilize,” Steiner said.
Capito points logistics with 24 races. “It will be complicated, but it’s probably doable. But I think going to 24 is already a very big step,” said the boss of the British racing team.
Both crew chiefs were in Las Vegas to promote next year’s Grand Prix. Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali was also present. He is not afraid to slow growth. “A few years ago people were saying that Formula 1 was slipping, so I’m glad that’s not the case anymore. We mustn’t slow down the growth, but continue. We must be proud of what we have achieved” , said the Italian.
