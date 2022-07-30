Wahine (‘the ‘e’ you add: not Wahien, but Wahine’) Wisse completed her communications course at HZ earlier this month and graduated last week. She doesn’t have to think twice about what she’s going to do and where she’s going to work. Because she founded her own company almost two years ago: TWISST Content, which has since been renamed Wahine Marketing after finishing her schoolwork. It is a marketing agency that markets companies through, among other things, attractive and eye-catching texts on websites and social media.

Special name, Wahine. Where does it come from?

“Wahine means ‘woman’ among the Maoris of New Zealand. In the Polynesian islands, it means “girl”. So my father lived in New Zealand for a few years.

