It is always possible to play on artificial turf, unless it is freezing. Even with a lot of rain, unlike natural grass pitches. “The old pitch was in poor condition. Terrain like this is often pulled out in bad weather. We are an association which is active from early morning until early evening. Now we still have good land available.

Artificial turf and lighting are excellent

In addition to the artificial turf, the football club also received lighting on the main pitch. “Without this lighting, it would have been only half a solution. It’s great. We can now train a lot more often and also play on Friday nights,” said the president.

A new pitch matches the ambition of the Kloeting football club. With the first division on Saturday, they would like to move on to the main division. “We can no longer blame the wrong main peloton,” laughs De Bruine. “Hopefully the first year we play on it leads to the much-desired promotion.”

When can it be played?

Next Saturday the District Cup tournament kicks off for Kloetinge with a first home game. It is not yet known whether it will be possible to play on the pitch. “It looks green, but it still needs to be filled with sand and cork. I don’t want to put any pressure on it. More like a good pitch that you can enjoy for a long time than end up under pressure with all kinds of things. of problems after. “

If the pitch is not yet ready, VV Kloetinge have agreed with the opponent to reverse the home and away games. The first home match for the first team is therefore played on the new pitch. “The season can begin, we are (almost) ready.”

