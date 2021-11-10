Robert Kimbell, leader of the Time party in the United Kingdom, called on the British government to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara.

“The United States did it. Colombia did it. Israel did it. Now is the time for the United Kingdom to recognize that Western Sahara is Moroccan,” Robert Kimbell said in a tweet.

The British political leader is known for his pro-Moroccan stance. In a recent response to the crisis between Morocco and Algeria, he called on the Algerian military regime to “stop its smear campaigns against Morocco and focus on its own serious and diverse internal problems”.

Robert Kimbell is also very optimistic about the future of cooperation between Morocco and the United Kingdom, especially in the economic field. Imports of Moroccan products to the UK increased by 42.4% until the end of August 2021 compared to the same period last year.