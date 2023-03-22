Volkskrant unbeknownst to editors “on TikTok” / Villamedia

A Volkskrant account was created on TikTok, while the editor was unaware of it and does not know who is running the account. When asked if de Volkskrant will nevertheless still be active on the application, the answer is firm: “We are not going to TikTok, because we do not want to be present on a medium that is indirectly under the control of the Chinese government. .” says editor Pieter Klok when asked Villa media.

Zero likes, no posts and only 171 followers. It’s quiet on Volkskrant’s TikTok account. Reason for Villamedia to check with publishers if they will still be active on the platform. What seems? The account was created without the knowledge of the editors.

“That’s why we can’t remove it, but we’re not going to do anything with it,” Klok says. The editor of de Volkskrant isn’t shy about getting active on the app.

“We don’t go on TikTok because we don’t want to be present on a medium that is indirectly under the control of the Chinese government.”

De Volkskrant also does not want to contribute to the “entertainment” of journalism. TikTok is first and foremost an entertainment medium. Serious journalism does not fit so well.

Lots of reviews on TikTok

TikTok has been under fire for some time. News broke today that the Dutch cabinet is calling on civil servants to remove the app from their work phones. Last week, New Zealand banned TikTok from devices that access the parliamentary network. The United States, Great Britain, Canada, Belgium and the European Union have already implemented similar measures.

Total ban

Blendle founder and tech entrepreneur Alexander Klöpping argued last year for a complete ban on the app due to the amount of data it collects and the possible geopolitical influence it entails.

“It’s a bit like a big newspaper company being taken over by the Chinese or the Russians in the 1990s. Then we would probably lie down for that,” Klöpping said. at the table with Eva Jinek. “When it comes to social media, we suddenly seem less strict.”