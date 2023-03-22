Haas boss Guenther Steiner changes careers (again)

Guenther Steiner is a busy man. The Italian American (or Italian American) is obviously the Haas F1 team boss and thanks to the Netflix series Drive to survive become a media personality. His book will be published next month Survive to driveso Steiner will soon be officially a writer too.

Steiner will make another career change this weekend. The popular team leader can be heard as a commentator for the first time. He will be active as a co-host of the American show FOX during the NASCAR race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. A week later, Steiner, who lives in the United States, is expected in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

“Haas is in the game”

So he travels a lot, because last weekend he was in Saudi Arabia. There, Haas took his first point of the season. Kevin Magnussen was tenth, his teammate Nico Hulkenberg was twelfth. Subsequently, Steiner was delighted with the result. “I said after Bahrain that I don’t know exactly where we are with the car.” he said in a Press release of his team.

“I think we now know where we are. We’re in the mix, we’re actually pretty good I think. Everything comes together. We didn’t panic after Bahrain, now we are cautiously optimistic. continues the team leader.