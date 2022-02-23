Verstappen will test a new Formula 1 car in Barcelona on Wednesday

Formula 1 organizers want to make the sport more competitive, engaging and unpredictable for viewers. The aerodynamic rules have been changed so that cars can run closer to each other and therefore overtake more easily. It is hoped that the differences between the cars will become smaller and that more drivers will be able to compete for victory. To achieve this, the prescribed shapes of the front and rear fenders have been greatly simplified.

Additionally, the tires are significantly larger than in recent years and the wheels feature hubcaps and fenders covering the tires, giving the cars a more aggressive appearance. Drivers can push harder with these new tyres, according to the Red Bull team, as they are less sensitive to temperature.

Three-day trial session

The Barcelona circuit has traditionally been the setting for the first test sessions of the season for the ten Formula 1 teams. The tests last a total of three days. Verstappen will take care of Matchday 1 on Wednesday. Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, his teammate at Oracle Red Bull Racing, as the team is officially called this year, will drive on Thursday. On Friday, the two drivers will be on track for half a day.

The first Grand Prix of the season will take place in Bahrain on March 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit. A second three-day test session will take place there from March 10 to 12.

The 2022 season consists of 23 races and ends on November 20 with a race at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. The Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort will take place on Sunday 4 September.